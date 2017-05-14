Golf Capsules

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years.

On a TPC Sawgrass course where anything can go wrong without notice, Kim was the only player to go bogey-free Sunday and closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in golf's biggest tournament this side of the majors.

He also managed to take all the suspense from the TPC Sawgrass.

All that could stop him was the final two holes, when Kim had a two-shot lead and faced a tee shot to an island green, and then a closing hole with water all the way down the left side. Kim hit the 17th green and two-putted from 45 feet, and he smashed another drive right down the middle.

The only drama at the end came from Ian Poulter, who was happy just to be here.

Poulter, who only two weeks ago was spared his full PGA Tour status because of a clerical oversight, was the only player to seriously challenge Kim until he ran out of holes. He pushed his approach to the 18th so far to the right that it caromed off hospitality tents and bounced off a cart path into a palmetto bush. He took a penalty drop, then hit wedge over the trees and nearly holed it, tapping in for bogey.

Poulter, who had gone 39 holes without a bogey until a crucial one at No. 12, closed with a 71. He tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen (73).

There was plenty of excitement Sunday.

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain hit 8-iron that bounded off the side of a bunker and into the cup for an albatross 2 on the par-5 16th. He followed that with a birdie on the 17th, and then holed a long par putt from just off the 18th green. That gave him a 70 and a tie for fourth with Kyle Stanley, a co-leader after 54 holes who shot 75.

The other co-leader was J.B. Holmes, and it was a horror show for the Kentuckian.

Holmes shot 40 on the front nine and still had hope until bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes. And then it turned ugly. He hit too shots into the water on the 17th and make a quintuple-bogey 8, then finished with a double bogey to close with an 84 and tie for 41st.

OPEN DE PORTUGAL

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Matt Wallace completed an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Open de Portugal to earn a European Tour card.

The 27-year-old Englishman closed with a 4-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over American Julian Suri. Making only his fourth European Tour start, Wallace finished at 19-under 281 at Morgado.

Wallace won five straight tournaments and six overall last season on the Alps Tour to earn a spot on the European Tour's developmental Challenge Tour.

Suri shot a 65. France's Matt Pavon (69) was third at 15 under.

SELF REGIONAL HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION WOMEN'S HEALTH CLASSIC

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — France's Celine Boutier beat Paola Moreno on the first extra hole to win the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women's Health Classic for her first Symetra Tour title.

Boutier birdied the par-5 18th in the playoff, and Moreno made a bogey.

Boutier closed with an even-par 72 to match Moreno at 10-under 278 at The Links at Stoney Point.

Boutier earned $30,000, pushing the 23-year-old former Duke player from from 20th to second on the money list with $39,295 in her rookie season. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.

Moreno had a 74 after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.