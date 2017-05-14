Hull completes trio of northeast clubs relegated from EPL
LONDON — Hull's return to the Premier League is over after a single season, relegated after a 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Hull completes a trio of clubs from northeast England dropping into the second-tier League Championship, with Sunderland and Middlesbrough having their relegation confirmed in recent weeks.
