Nadal beats Thiem in Madrid, wins 3rd straight title

MADRID — Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (8), 6-4 Sunday in the Madrid Open final to win his third straight title and continue his good form heading into the French Open.

Nadal withstood a tough challenge from the ninth-ranked Thiem, converting on his fourth match point to earn his 15th straight victory on clay and tie Novak Djokovic's record of 30 career titles in Masters 1000 events.

The triumph at his home tournament gave Nadal his 72nd career title, and 52nd on clay.

It was Nadal's second straight win against the 23-year-old Austrian, coming two weeks after the Barcelona Open final, when the fifth-ranked Spaniard cruised to victory in straight sets.