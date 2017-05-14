Roosters overwhelm Eels, into 3rd place in Australia's NRL

SYDNEY, Australia — The Sydney Roosters moved into third place and within two points of the first-place Melbourne Storm with a 48-10 win over the Parramatta Eels in the National Rugby League on Sunday.

Blake Ferguson scored three tries to lead the Roosters to their seventh win in 10 matches.

In the other Sunday match, last-place Newcastle won for only the second time in 10 matches, beating the Canberra Raiders 34-20.

On Saturday, the Penrith Panthers, losers of their last five matches and booed by their home fans at halftime after trailing 28-6, rebounded in the second half for a 36-28 win over the New Zealand Warriors after scoring five unanswered tries.

Isaah Yeo scored either side of halftime before putting Waqa Blake through an opening, with the Panthers centre running over the top of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make it 28-24 after 56 minutes.

When Matt Moylan crossed in the 59th minute and Nathan Cleary kicked the subsequent conversion, the Panthers took the lead. Tyrone Peachey crossed four minutes from fulltime to clinch the Penrith win.

"It takes a real team effort and a tough team to come off the canvas like that," Penrith coach Anthony Griffin said. "We're just finding a way to get ourselves a long way behind on the scoreboard at the moment."

In a Brisbane doubleheader at Suncorp Stadium, the Gold Coast Titans also staged a big comeback to beat the Storm 38-36 after trailing 36-28 with 10 minutes left. In the second match, the Brisbane Broncos made it two victories for Queensland state sides with a 24-14 win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Five-eighth Michael Morgan set up four tries and scored North Queensland's two others as the Cowboys beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 30-14. The Cowboys were without their star playmaker Johnathan Thurston, who has a shoulder injury.

"He stepped up tonight and ran the show and did a great job," North Queensland coach Paul Green said of Morgan.