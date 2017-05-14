Saskatchewan Rush double up Colorado Mammoth 18-9 in Game 1 of West final

DENVER — The defending champion Saskatchewan Rush are a win away from heading back to the Champion's Cup final.

Adam Jones had six goals and three assists and Ben McIntosh scored four times with three helpers as the Rush downed the Colorado Mammoth 18-9 on Saturday in Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League West Division final.

Game 2 goes next Saturday at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon. Colorado needs a victory to force a 10-minute tiebreaker, which would then be played to decide who advances to the Champion's Cup.

Saskatchewan led 9-8 after three quarters before blowing the game open with a 9-1 run in the final quarter.

Mark Matthews had two goals and seven assists while Robert Church added two goals and six assists for the Rush, who got singles from Tor Reinholdt, Mike Messenger, Curtis Knight and Ryan Keenan.

Jeremy Noble had four goals and an assist to lead the Mammoth while Eli McLaughlin struck twice. Chris Wardle, Jacob Ruest and Zack Greer supplied the rest of the offence.