Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim 5 Nashville 3

(Series tied 1-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden 4 Denmark 2

United States 6 Slovakia 1

At Paris

Czech Republic 5 France 2

Finland 3 Switzerland 2 (OT)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Hershey 3 Providence 2 (OT)

(Bears lead series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State 113 San Antonio 111

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Seattle 2

Cleveland 8 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 11 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 11 Houston 6, 1st game

Kansas City 9 Baltimore 8

Texas 6 Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4 Detroit 1

Houston 10 N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game

National League

Miami 3 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3, 1st game

Washington 6 Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Milwaukee 11 N.Y. Mets 9

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8 Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 9 San Diego 3

---

MLS

Atlanta United FC 1 Portland 1

Los Angeles 3 New York 1

New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

(Senators lead series 1-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Denmark vs. Italy, 10:15 a.m.

Russia vs. Latvia, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Canada vs. Norway, 10:15 a.m.

France vs. Slovenia, 2:15 p.m.

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Francisco (Cain 2-1), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular