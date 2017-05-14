Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim 5 Nashville 3

(Series tied 1-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden 4 Denmark 2

United States 6 Slovakia 1

At Paris

Czech Republic 5 France 2

Finland 3 Switzerland 2 (OT)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Hershey 3 Providence 2 (OT)

(Bears lead series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State 113 San Antonio 111

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Seattle 2

Cleveland 8 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 11 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 11 Houston 6, 1st game

Kansas City 9 Baltimore 8

Texas 6 Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4 Detroit 1

Houston 10 N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game

National League

Miami 3 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3, 1st game

Washington 6 Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Milwaukee 11 N.Y. Mets 9

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8 Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 9 San Diego 3

---

MLS

Atlanta United FC 1 Portland 1

Los Angeles 3 New York 1

New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1

---

