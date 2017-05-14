Sunday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim 5 Nashville 3
(Series tied 1-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Sweden 4 Denmark 2
United States 6 Slovakia 1
At Paris
Czech Republic 5 France 2
Finland 3 Switzerland 2 (OT)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Hershey 3 Providence 2 (OT)
(Bears lead series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State 113 San Antonio 111
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Seattle 2
Cleveland 8 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 11 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 11 Houston 6, 1st game
Kansas City 9 Baltimore 8
Texas 6 Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 4 Detroit 1
Houston 10 N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game
National League
Miami 3 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4 Washington 3, 1st game
Washington 6 Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Milwaukee 11 N.Y. Mets 9
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 6
San Francisco 8 Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 9 San Diego 3
---
MLS
Atlanta United FC 1 Portland 1
Los Angeles 3 New York 1
New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Speeding motorcycle does wheelies in front of Halifax police cruiser in Lower Sackville
-
Police charge two Nova Scotians after three-day search where drone, excavator used in grow-op bust
-