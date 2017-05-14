Tyler Moore hits 3-run PH homer as Marlins beat Braves 3-1

MIAMI — Pinch hitter Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to spoil a shutout bid by R.A. Dickey, and the Miami Marlins broke a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

It was Moore's first homer of the year, and the fourth pinch-hit shot of his career.

Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino, recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before the game, allowed one run in six innings in his first appearance of the season. The Braves went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position against him.

The Marlins had only three hits until the seventh, when Giancarlo Stanton led off with a double. With two out and runners on first and second, Moore sent Dickey's first pitch over the wall in left- centre for a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Barraclough (1-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh by retiring Kurt Suzuki. A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his fourth save.

Atlanta had eight hits and six walks but stranded 12 runners.

The Marlins improved to 1-5 on their nine-game homestand, and 6-11 at home this year.

Miami hadn't faced a knuckleballer since 2015 and struggled against Dickey until he allowed his ninth homer this year. He fell to 10-3 lifetime against the Marlins.

Atlanta's Nick Markakis hit a two-out single in the fifth to drive home the game's first run. Teammate Matt Kemp went 0 for 4, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

Nicolino was called up to take injured left-hander Wei-Yin Chen's spot in the rotation. He escaped a first-inning jam when he got Markakis to hit into a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded.

ROSTER

To make room for Nicolino on the Miami roster, infielder Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Atlanta: RHP Bartolo Colon (1-4, 7.22 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday when the Braves play at Toronto to start a four-game, home-and-home series. Colon's ERA was the worst among qualified major league starters through Saturday.

Miami: RHP Dan Straily (1-3, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday when the Marlins open a three-game series against Houston.

