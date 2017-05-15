Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK — George Springer and Alex Bregman paid tribute to Derek Jeter in their own way — with memorable first-inning home runs off Masahiro Tanaka.

Springer led off with a drive run into Monument Park just after Jeter's No. 2 was retired there in a pregame ceremony, and Bregman capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam that propelled the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night and a doubleheader split.

Josh Reddick homered off the facing of the right-field second deck a pitch after Springer's first homer. Springer also homered leading off the second and Carlos Beltran hit an RBI double against Tanaka (5-2), who left trailing 8-0 after 1 2/3 innings and set career highs for runs and home runs allowed.

Backed by a 9-0 lead, Charlie Morton (5-2) gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

In the opener, Chase Headley hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in New York's six-run seventh inning, and the Yankees rallied to beat Houston 11-6.

Adam Warren (1-0) got the win as the Yankees stopped a three-game slide. Starlin Castro, Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner homered for New York.

Evan Gattis had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros. Will Harris (1-1) got the loss.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3, GAME 1

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 5, GAME 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ace Max Scherzer endured a scary line drive to grind out six innings, Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Washington overcame another dodgy bullpen outing in the nightcap for a doubleheader split.

Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also hit his 12th home run in Game 1, but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair after Washington's third blown save in six games.

In Game 2, Freddy Galvis gave Philadelphia another lead against the bullpen when his two-run triple off Jacob Turner (2-1) put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the eighth.

After striking out three times, Taylor homered off Pat Neshek (0-1), belting a first-pitch slider off the left field foul pole. The runs were Neshek's first allowed this season.

In the first game, Ty Kelly hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Philadelphia's three-run ninth. Aaron Altherr opened the ninth with his eighth homer. Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp hit consecutive doubles off Shawn Kelley (3-1), and Galvis walked before Kelly delivered against Koda Glover.

Joaquin Benoit (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for Philadelphia, and Hector Neris finished for his fourth save.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row and the Rangers extended their winning streak to a majors-best six in a row.

Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh right after Elvis Andrus' RBI double, both off Ryan Madson (0-3).

Carlos Gomez had three hits, including a single to start the Texas seventh, but left the game with a right hamstring strain after scoring from second on Delino DeShields' two-out infield single.

Dario Alvarez (2-0) got two outs for the win. Matt Bush worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered twice for the Cardinals, and Adam Wainwright threw seven sparkling innings.

Matt Carpenter also homered for St. Louis, which won for the eighth time in nine games. Chicago has lost three of four.

Molina recorded the third multihomer game of his career. He drilled a two-run homer off Jake Arrieta (4-3) in the second inning and added a solo drive in the eighth.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed four hits, struck out three and walked four.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 6

DENVER (AP) — Pat Valaika homered twice and drove in four runs, and Antonio Senzatela got the win in an emotional Mother's Day start for Colorado.

Senzatela (6-1) was pitching on Mother's Day for the first time since his mom died of breast cancer last July. Like many around the league, Senzatela used a pink bat to raise awareness about the disease. The rookie right-hander is tied for the major league lead in wins.

Nolan Arenado also went deep as the Rockies salvaged a split of the four-game series. Their lead in the NL West is back up to 1 1/2 games.

Los Angeles led 4-3 before Valaika hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Julio Urias (0-1).

Greg Holland struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save.

ANGELS 4, TIGERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his third straight game and Alex Meyer pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning.

Danny Espinosa hit a tiebreaking homer off Justin Verlander, helping the Angels to just their fourth win in 12 games.

Andrelton Simmons added an RBI single to chase Verlander (3-3) in the seventh as the Angels split four games with the Tigers, who haven't won a series in Anaheim in eight tries since 2009.

With a first-inning shot to left for his 11th homer, Trout homered in three straight games for the third time in his career, also accomplishing the feat in September 2013 and June 2016.

Meyer (2-1) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

BREWERS 11, METS 9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, capping Milwaukee's comeback from a six-run deficit.

The Brewers swept the three-game series from struggling New York. The Mets have lost four straight.

Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on the Mets bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom.

Neftali Feliz (1-4) got the win and Corey Knebel picked up his first save.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help Kansas City rally for the win.

Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also connected for the Royals. Soler's 464-foot shot to centre leading off the seventh was the longest by a Kansas City player this season.

The Royals have won four straight, matching a season high, and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot.

The Orioles' Chris Davis reached five times on a solo homer, RBI single and three walks. Caleb Joseph hit a two-run shot in Baltimore's four-run fourth.

Matt Strahm (1-2), the second of seven Royals pitchers, picked up the victory. Kelvin Herrera finished for his eighth save.

Richard Bleier (0-1) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give Toronto a sweep of the four-game series.

Pillar delighted the Mother's Day crowd of 42,030 with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz (1-2), his fifth.

Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer for Toronto, which has won five straight and seven of eight. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 21 homers in May.

The Mariners have lost four straight following a four-game winning streak.

Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

RAYS 11, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Boston for just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings.

The Rays won for the second time in three games, a day after striking out 16 times in a loss. At 4 hours, 32 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game in Rays history.

Souza went deep during Tampa Bay's seven-run ninth inning.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits.

Tampa Bay's Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five-plus innings.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis homered twice and drove in four runs, helping the Indians snap a three-game losing streak.

Kipnis finished with four hits. Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-4) allowed three runs in six-plus innings.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo shot in the seventh, giving the Twins a home run in 15 straight games, one short of the club record. Hector Santiago (4-2) pitched just 2 2/3 innings.

Minnesota had won four in a row.

MARLINS 3, BRAVES 1

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to spoil a shutout bid by R.A. Dickey, and the Marlins broke a five-game losing streak.

It was Moore's first homer of the year, and the fourth pinch-hit shot of his career.

Kyle Barraclough (1-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh by retiring Kurt Suzuki. A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his fourth save.

Atlanta had eight hits and six walks but stranded 12 runners.

Atlanta's Nick Markakis hit a two-out single in the fifth to drive home the game's first run. Dickey (3-3) allowed five hits in seven innings.

WHITE SOX 9, PADRES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning.

Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

The rally denied Jered Weaver his first win with the Padres after his best outing of the season. Ryan Buchter (2-2) took the loss, walking three batters while recording only one out.

Michael Ynoa (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth. The White Sox got their second straight victory after a six-game slide.

GIANTS 8, REDS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt homered again, helping San Francisco to its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Belt hit his third home run in four games. Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez each drove in two runs and Buster Posey had two hits for the Giants.

Scooter Gennett drove in two runs for the Reds, who lost their third straight. Tim Adleman (2-2) gave up four runs and was taken out after the first inning because of a neck strain.

Jeff Samardzija (1-5) snapped a personal six-game losing streak dating to last season. He gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking none.

PIRATES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer for Arizona with two outs in the 10th inning, and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning.

Osuna hit a 3-1 pitch from Tom Wilhelmsen (0-1) out to right- centre field, forcing a split of a four-game series. It was Osuna's second career homer.

Watson (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings. He got Jake Lamb out on a ground ball to second with the bases loaded to end the game.