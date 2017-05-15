Bills hire Texans' Brian Gaine to be VP of player personnel

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Newly hired Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane continues filling out his staff by hiring Brian Gaine to be the team's vice-president of player personnel.

Gaine has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past two as the Houston Texans player personnel director. He was also one of four candidates interviewed for the Bills' GM vacancy before Beane was hired last week.

Beane replaced Doug Whaley, who was fired along with most of Buffalo's scouts a day after the NFL draft.

Gaine's responsibilities in Houston included supervising pro player evaluations. He previously worked in various scouting and personnel roles with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

In Miami, Gaine worked with Joe Schoen, who was hired on Sunday to be the Bills assistant GM.

The Bills also made several roster moves. They signed undrafted rookie linebackers Anthony Harrell and Abner Logan, and released linebacker Junior Syvestre and defensive back Jeremy Tyler.

