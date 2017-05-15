TORONTO — The Canada Soccer Hall of Fame is getting a rebrand — and new management.

Now under the auspices of the Canadian Soccer Association, the Hall will be announcing its Class of 2017 on May 25. There are currently 173 members of the Hall of Fame.

That includes 17 players from the 1920s and '30s announced Monday, as part of Canada's 150 the anniversary celebrations. Seventeen were chosen because it's been 17 years since the first Hall of Fame class was honoured.

The 17 come from the era of the Dominion of Canada Football Championship, otherwise known as the Connaught Series, which crowned 24 national champions from 1913 to 1939. More than a dozen players from this era are already in the Hall.

The new members include four-time Canadian champion Jock Coulter, star Montreal goalkeeper Jimmy Nelson and Canadian internationals Joe Clulow, Fred Dierden, Ernie Edmunds, George Graham, Bobby Lavery, Eddie MacLaine, Jimmy Moir, Alec Smith, Albert Thombs and Artie Woutersz.

The original Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame and Museum, operated by the Ontario Soccer Association, opened in 2000 in Vaughan, Ont., at the Ontario Soccer Centre with the first induction class including World Cup veterans Bruce Wilson, Bob Lenarduzzi, Tino Lettieri and Gerry Gray plus coach Tony Waiters as well as female trailblazer Carrie Serwetnyk among others.

There was no Class of 2016 as the CSA worked with Ontario Soccer on the transition.

Ken MacLean is the chairman of the new Hall's 10-person operations committee. A CSA spokesman said the committee would set terms of reference for the Hall, likely separate committees to choose modern-day players and those from other eras.

Including Monday's announcement, there are 110 players, 12 coaches, 10 officials, and 41 builders.

A CSA spokesman said while there is no current physical home for the Hall, artifacts will be shared among soccer groups across the country. The Hall also plans to expand its soccer research and records.

Canadian Legends Class

Joe Clulow, Toronto centre half, Canadian champion (1925), Canada international, perennial all-star.

Jock Coulter, Westminster centre forward, four-time Canadian champion, 1928 series hero, all-time Connaught Series record scorer.

Eddie Derby, Winnipeg goalkeeper, two-time Canadian champion, 1926 series hero, co-record for clean sheets.

Fred Dierden, Toronto right half, Canadian international, Canada Soccer Centennial best right half 1912-62.

Ernie Edmunds, Nanaimo left back, Canadian international, two-time Dominion runner-up.

Larry Fitzpatrick, Montreal centre forward, two-time Canadian champion, second most goals in Connaught Series.

George Graham, Toronto centre forward (from Edmonton), Canadian international, 1937 top scorer.

Bobby Lavery, Toronto centre forward, Canadian champion as team captain, Canadian international.

Eddie MacLaine, Montreal centre forward, Canadian international, record goalscorer in National League.

Bill Matthews, Winnipeg centre half, two-time Canadian champion and one-time finalist, 1924 series hero.

Jimmy Moir, Toronto outside left, Canadian champion, 1925 series hero, Canadian international.

Jimmy Nelson, Montreal goalkeeper, two-time Canadian champion and two-time finalist, co-record for clean sheets.

Alec Smith, Montreal outside left, Canadian champion, 1919 series hero, Canadian international.

Andy Stevens, Toronto centre forward, two-time Canadian champion, 1932 series hero, two-time American League top scorer.

Albert Thombs, Hamilton outside left, Canadian champion and 1920 series hero, Canadian international.

Stan Wakelyn, Calgary centre forward, Canadian champion and captain, finalist for "Best in 50 Years."

Artie Woutersz, Montreal outside right, Canadian champion, Canadian international.