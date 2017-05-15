Sports

'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez's fiancee

FILE - In this, April 12, 2017 file photo, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, sits in the courtroom with the couple's daughter Avielle Janelle Hernandez during jury deliberations in Hernandez's double-murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez was acquitted of those crimes on Friday, but was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. A two-part interview with Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air on the "Dr. Phil " show on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is speaking out publicly for the first time.

A two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air on the "Dr. Phil " show on Monday and Tuesday.

In excerpts already released, Jenkins-Hernandez tells host Dr. Phillip McGraw that she does not think that Hernandez's death in his prison cell on April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled.

She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation just hours before he was found hanged, and told her and their daughter that "Daddy's going to come home."

Hernandez's suicide came just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying. He was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

