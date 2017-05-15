Ex-pro basketball standout, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94.

Brian was part of the World War II generation and military service interrupted his LSU career, which began in 1942 and ended in 1947. Brian went on to a 10-year professional career that saw him become a two-time All-Star in both the National Basketball League and later in the NBA.

Brian served in the Army during World War II, rising to the rank of master sergeant.

He began his pro basketball career in Indiana with NBL's Anderson Packers, a team which later was briefly absorbed by the NBA. Brian also played in the NBA for Tri-Cities and Fort Wayne.