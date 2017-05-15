Falcons waive former UGa track star trying to make it to NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed quarterback Matt Simms and waived receiver Garrett Scantling, ending a longshot bid by the former Georgia track star to make it to the NFL.

Scantling had not played football since his senior year of high school. The 23-year-old focused on track with the Bulldogs, earning All-America honours and just missing a spot in the Rio Olympics when he finished fourth in decathlon qualifying at the U.S. trials last summer.

Signed by the Falcons to a minimum contract, Scantling took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. But the team decided he wasn't worth bringing back for training camp in July.

Simms has spent the past two years on Atlanta's practice squad. He was originally signed by the New York Jets after going undrafted in 2012.

