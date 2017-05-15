Sports

Former No. 10 Juan Monaco retires from tennis

File.- In this March 22, 2017 file photo Juan Monaco returns a shot from Federico Delbonis, both of Argentina, during a tennis match at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Fla. Monaco, 33, announced Monday May 15 his retirement from competition.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine tennis player Juan Monaco announced his retirement on Monday.

The 33-year-old Monaco won nine ATP singles titles and reached No. 10 in the rankings in 2012, his high-water mark.

He won eight of his nine titles on clay. He also won three doubles titles.

He was also a member of Argentina's first Davis Cup triumph in 2016. He did not play in the final against Croatia in Zagreb, but was on the team for the quarterfinal against Italy.

On Twitter, Monaco called his decision "the correct one," and said it was difficult "translating his feeling into a note."

