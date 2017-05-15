Former No. 10 Juan Monaco retires from tennis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine tennis player Juan Monaco announced his retirement on Monday.

The 33-year-old Monaco won nine ATP singles titles and reached No. 10 in the rankings in 2012, his high-water mark.

He won eight of his nine titles on clay. He also won three doubles titles.

He was also a member of Argentina's first Davis Cup triumph in 2016. He did not play in the final against Croatia in Zagreb, but was on the team for the quarterfinal against Italy.