Gurriel's grand slam in 6th helps Astros beat Marlins 7-2

MIAMI — Short on sleep, the Houston Astros finally stirred in the sixth inning Monday night when Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to help beat the Miami Marlins 7-2.

The Astros arrived at their hotel at 5 a.m. after a doubleheader in New York against the Yankees, and were listless and hitless against Dan Straily until the fifth inning.

Josh Reddick doubled in the sixth off Junichi Tazawa (1-1), and after a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Gurriel pulled a 94 mph fastball over the fence with two out for a 4-1 lead.

It was the Astros' second grand slam of the year, and their second in two games. Alex Bregman hit one in Sunday night's win at Yankee Stadium.

Jose Altuve homered into the Marlins Park home run sculpture in the ninth and drove in three runs.

Joe Musgrove (3-3) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings for the Astros (27-12), who climbed 15 games above .500 for the first time since 2005. They have the best record in the majors and are off to the best start in franchise history.

Houston began the game leading the American League in hits and batting average but managed only one hit in five innings against Straily.

The right-hander left the game as a precaution after he was hit near his pitching elbow by a line drive off Evan Gattis' bat to start the fifth. A bruise just below the elbow was visible almost immediately, but after consulting with a trainer and manager Don Mattingly, Straily finished the inning.

Altuve was hit on the left hand by a 92 mph fastball from Straily in the first inning but stayed in the game and contributed a two-run single in the seventh, then hit his sixth homer in the ninth.

The Astros' George Springer went 0 for 5, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

Justin Bour homered and had three hits for the Marlins. They outhit the Astros 12-8 but went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and fell to 1-6 on their homestand.

Three Miami relievers combined to allow seven runs in four innings.

BAD BASERUNNING

The Marlins had two runners thrown out on the bases in the third. J.T. Riddle was out trying to stretch a single when left fielder Norichika Aoki made a strong throw to second. Dee Gordon singled with two outs and was picked off.

DROUGHT

Straily has allowed only 24 hits in 43 innings this year, but is winless since April 11 and 1-3 overall.

UP NEXT

Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-0, 1.69 ERA) tries to become the first seven-game winner in the majors when he starts Tuesday night against RHP Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.60).

