Jose Altuve back in lineup after switching to shoes that fit

MIAMI — Second baseman Jose Altuve is back in the Houston Astros' lineup after switching back to shoes that fit.

He began limping enough in the ninth inning of Sunday night's game against the Yankees that manager A.J. Hinch took him out for a pinch runner.

When Altuve came to the bench, Hinch learned the problem was his star infielder's special pink Mother's Day cleats, which were too tight and made his foot fall asleep.

Altuve was in the lineup Monday night — without the pink shoes — for the start of a series at Miami.

