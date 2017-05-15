Lavezzi apologizes to Chinese fans over leaked photo

BEIJING — Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi has apologized to his Chinese fans over a photo leaked online in which he pulls back his eyes with his fingers in a gesture widely seen as offensive.

The Hebei China Fortune forward said in a statement on the team's microblog that he had intended no offence when the picture was taken as part of a pre-season photo shoot.

He said in the statement, dated Sunday, that he was sorry for any distress or misunderstanding caused to Chinese fans.