Naturalized Brazilian leads Russia's Confed Cup plans

MOSCOW — Naturalized Brazilian defender Mario Fernandes could play for Russia at next month's Confederations Cup.

The CSKA Moscow right back, who received a Russian passport last year after making one appearance for Brazil in a friendly in 2014, has yet to play for his adopted country but made the host nation's preliminary squad for June 17-July 2 tournament.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has tried to rejuvenate a squad which was among the oldest at last year's European Championship, replacing veterans like Sergei Ignashevich and Vasily Berezutsky.

Only one player in the 30-man preliminary squad plays outside Russia, naturalized German defender Roman Neustaedter, who plays for Fenerbahce.

The squad list must be cut to 23 players by June 7.