Pelicans owner: Club sticking with GM Demps, coach Gentry

New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson and Executive Vice-President Mickey Loomis say they've decided to retain general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry heading into the 2017-18 season.

In a written statement issued by the Pelicans on Monday, Loomis calls the decision to stick with Demps and Gentry "the best course of action as we move forward," and says it came after a "thorough review."

Demps hired Gentry two seasons ago, and the Pelicans have since gone 64-100 since, missing the playoffs both season. However, the club has struggled to maintain a stable lineup, largely because of injuries.

New Orleans also showed promise after Demps orchestrated a trade in February that paired 6-foot-11 DeMarcus Cousins with fellow 6-11 All-Star Anthony Davis in the Pelicans' front court.

___