PGA Tour Champions tournament to be played in Calgary until 2020

CALGARY — The PGA Tour Champions circuit will include Calgary until at least 2020.

Shaw Communications has extended its sponsorship of the Shaw Charity Classic for three more years, the company announced Monday.

Rocco Mediate, Fred Couples, Jeff Maggert and Carlos Franco are previous winners of the senior professional golf tour event in Calgary.

This year's tournament Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club offers US$2.35 million in prize money.