PGA Tour Champions tournament to be played in Calgary until 2020
CALGARY — The PGA Tour Champions circuit will include Calgary until at least 2020.
Shaw Communications has extended its sponsorship of the Shaw Charity Classic for three more years, the company announced Monday.
Rocco Mediate, Fred Couples, Jeff Maggert and Carlos Franco are previous winners of the senior professional golf tour event in Calgary.
This year's tournament Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club offers US$2.35 million in prize money.
The tournament has also raised $13.8 million for youth-based charities in Alberta during its four-year history, according to organizers.