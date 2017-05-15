Rookie Harvey hits wall in 1st crash of month at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie driver Jack Harvey became the first driver to crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month.

The British native climbed out of his car Monday and did not appear to be seriously injured. He was checked at the infield medical centre , released and cleared to drive.

Harvey's car appeared to get too high going through the second turn on the Brickyard's 2.5-mile oval before slamming hard into the SAFER barrier on the outside wall. His best lap of the day was 214.473 mph.

Harvey is one of six Andretti Autosport drivers hoping to qualify this weekend for the 33-car starting grid. The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to be run May 28.

