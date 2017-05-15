Sports

Rory McIlroy says tests show no new injury to his back

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, reacts to his putt on the second green, during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy says tests indicate no new injury to his back, only what he described as a "low-grade response" to his rib injury in January.

McIlroy had an MRI upon returning to Northern Ireland because of mild pain he felt during The Players Championship. He said in a statement Monday that he is entered in the BMW PGA Championship next week at Wentworth and will decide early next week if he can play.

The four-time major champion had a hairline rib fracture in January and missed seven weeks.

McIlroy played four times in six weeks through the Masters before taking a three-week break to get married. He says he might have aggravated the injury by practicing three days in a row to get ready for The Players.

