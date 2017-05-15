Ticats sign star defensive end John Chick to extension through 2018

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed international defensive end John Chick to a contract extension through the 2018 CFL season.

The 24-year-old started all 18 regular season games and the Eastern semifinal for the Tiger-Cats in 2016, and was named a CFL all-star and Hamilton's most outstanding defensive player in his first year with the team.

The six-foot-four, 253-pound product of Utah State finished the season tied for second in the league sacks (14) and tied for third in forced fumbles (four), while adding 40 defensive tackles, four tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and five pass knock downs.

In seven CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Tiger-Cats, Chick has registered 210 defensive tackles, 67 quarterback sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one interception, 14 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 109 career games. The native of Gillette, Wy., is a three-time CFL All-Star and helped the Roughriders win Grey Cup titles in 2007 and 2013.

He was named the CFL's most outstanding defensive player in 2009.