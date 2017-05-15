Sports

Toronto FC to lose Giovinco for up to three weeks, Hagglund for much longer

Toronto FC has got some unwanted injury news about striker Sebastian Giovinco and defender Nick Hagglund.

Giovinco has been diagnosed with a quad strain and is expected to be out of the lineup for up to three weeks.

The news is worse for Hagglund, who has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He is expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

Both players were forced to leave Saturday's 3-2 victory over Minnesota United, which stretched Toronto's franchise-record win streak to six games.

Giovinco is tied with Jozy Altidore for the team lead in goals with six. Hagglund has been a major part of Toronto's back three, especially in the absence of injured veteran Drew Moor.

 

