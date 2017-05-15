Toronto FC to lose Giovinco for up to three weeks, Hagglund for much longer

Toronto FC has got some unwanted injury news about striker Sebastian Giovinco and defender Nick Hagglund.

Giovinco has been diagnosed with a quad strain and is expected to be out of the lineup for up to three weeks.

The news is worse for Hagglund, who has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He is expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

Both players were forced to leave Saturday's 3-2 victory over Minnesota United, which stretched Toronto's franchise-record win streak to six games.