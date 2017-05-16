3 minor league pitchers suspended for drug violations
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Three pitchers have been suspended under baseball's minor league drug program, including a 100-game penalty for a third violation.
Detroit right-hander Tommy Collier, Washington righty Jefry Rodriguez and free agent righty Montreal Robertson have been banned. The commissioner's office made the announcement Tuesday.
Collier was suspended 100 games for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. The 27-year-old was on the roster of Double-A Erie, but hadn't pitched this year.
Rodriguez drew an 80-game ban after testing positive for a metabolite of Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA for Class A Potomac.
Robertson was suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. The 26-year-old last pitched in organized ball for the Detroit system in 2015.
There have been 34 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program. There have been two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain