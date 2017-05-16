3 minor league pitchers suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK — Three pitchers have been suspended under baseball's minor league drug program, including a 100-game penalty for a third violation.

Detroit right-hander Tommy Collier, Washington righty Jefry Rodriguez and free agent righty Montreal Robertson have been banned. The commissioner's office made the announcement Tuesday.

Collier was suspended 100 games for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. The 27-year-old was on the roster of Double-A Erie, but hadn't pitched this year.

Rodriguez drew an 80-game ban after testing positive for a metabolite of Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA for Class A Potomac.

Robertson was suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. The 26-year-old last pitched in organized ball for the Detroit system in 2015.