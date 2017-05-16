AP Source: Bulls' Valentine has ankle surgery
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.
The person, confirming reports by several outlets, spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the operation. He is expected to play for the Bulls in the summer league in Las Vegas in July.
Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick last year, Valentine had issues with the ankle at several points in his rookie season. He averaged 5.1 points in 57 games and played a total of 22 minutes in Chicago's first-round playoff loss to Boston.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Toronto Island Park closed until at least June 30, city confirms
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to locate 16-year-old girl who may have gone to Halifax