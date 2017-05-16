Back to Boston: LeBron, Celtics meet again in post-season

INDEPENDECE, Ohio — LeBron James peeled off his practice jersey to reveal a T-shirt featuring a leprechaun on the front.

His clothing choice was fitting in all ways — the Celtics are up next.

James has a long playoff history with the Celtics. He'll meet them again Wednesday when the Cavaliers open the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. Cleveland hasn't lost in the post-season and hasn't played since sweeping Toronto on May 7.

James has won three championships and some of his most memorable post-season games came against the Celtics. This will be the sixth time James has faced Boston in the playoffs — more than any other team

James has a deep appreciation for the Celtics' history and mystique. He says that while playing in Boston he has looked toward the rafters to admire the retired jerseys and 17 championship banners.

