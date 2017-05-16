Bayern denies report Kimmich to leave, takes legal action
MUNICH — Bayern Munich is taking legal action against a Stuttgart newspaper for reporting that midfielder Joshua Kimmich is to leave the club at the end of the season.
Rummenigge says, "This story lacks any foundation. Joshua Kimmich has a contract with Bayern until 2020 and will definitely play for Bayern next season."
Kimmich, a 22-year-old versatile midfielder who has made 13 appearances for Germany, is reportedly unhappy he did not feature as much this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti as he did under predecessor Pep Guardiola.
Kicker magazine reports that Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Manchester clubs United and City, are interested.
