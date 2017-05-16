Bayern denies report Kimmich to leave, takes legal action

MUNICH — Bayern Munich is taking legal action against a Stuttgart newspaper for reporting that midfielder Joshua Kimmich is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bayern says on its website that it is taking the action against the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper for what chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge calls "a monstrous fallacy."

Rummenigge says, "This story lacks any foundation. Joshua Kimmich has a contract with Bayern until 2020 and will definitely play for Bayern next season."

Kimmich, a 22-year-old versatile midfielder who has made 13 appearances for Germany, is reportedly unhappy he did not feature as much this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti as he did under predecessor Pep Guardiola.