Bettis finishes last round of chemo for testicular cancer

DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis says he has finished his last round of chemotherapy two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread.

Bettis posted a photo Tuesday on his Instagram account of his new daughter sitting on his lap and his wife standing nearby.

Bettis wrote: "Just got done with my last day of chemo!! My family and I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers! We're eternally grateful for y'all. We are excited to move forward and start the process of getting back."