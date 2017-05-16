Calgary Stampeders add quarterback Ricky Stanzi to rookie-camp roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added quarterback Ricky Stanzi and a pair of running backs to their rookie-camp roster.

Stanzi, 29, spent time with six different NFL teams after he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011, but didn't see any game action.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound pivot threw for a career 7,377 yards and 56 touchdowns with 31 interceptions for the University of Iowa.

He led the Hawkeyes to an Orange Bowl victory over Georgia Tech in 2010.

Stanzi was 26-9 as Iowa's starter and passed for 3,004 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in his senior year.

The Stampeders gained and shed a quarterback Tuesday when they released Nick Arbuckle.

Calgary has also brought international running backs Jacobi Green and Terry Williams on board.

Green, 24, tried out for the NFL's Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers last year.

The five-foot-nine, 204 pound back racked up a career 28 touchdowns on 2,969 rushing yards, and 704 catching yards for six touchdowns for the University of Richmond Spiders.

Williams, 25, spent time in the New York Jets organization last year and attended the Carolina Panthers mini-camp earlier this month.

The five-foot-nine, 203-pound alumnus of Kutztown University rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns, with five catches for 68 yards and a major for the Golden Bears in 2015.