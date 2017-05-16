Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones pleads guilty to 1 count
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single
Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed
However, Jones, who has twice had lengthy suspensions in his career, still faces potential NFL discipline.
"We have been monitoring developments in this matter, which continues to be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email. "We have no timetable on any potential discipline."
Jones, 33, apologized in court for his
"I truly apologize for what I did, my actions," Jones said. "I'm trying to get better every day."
He said he also wanted to apologize "to all the kids" for not setting a better example.
The judge cited Jones' apologies among a "multitude of factors" for his sentence.
"I don't take into account celebrity," the judge told The Associated Press. "I have 99
The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.
He was suspended as a Tennessee Titan by the NFL throughout the 2007 season, then was suspended again during the 2008 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones pleaded an equivalent of no contest to a
The Titans made the Atlanta native the sixth overall pick out of West Virginia University in the 2005 draft. His NFL career was in doubt by the time the Bengals signed him in 2010.
___
Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate steps down over offensive online comments
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain