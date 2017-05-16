Detroit Pistons unveil updated logo
A
A
Share via Email
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have unveiled an updated logo in advance of their move downtown next season.
The team says the logo is the result of a six-month process by the Pistons' creative team in collaboration with the NBA and Nike. It's similar to a logo the team used from 1979-96 , with the team's name written on a red basketball background with a blue ring surrounding the ball.
In recent seasons, the font used for the team name in the logo was larger.
The Pistons begin playing in a new downtown arena in 2017-18. The venue will also house the Detroit Red Wings.
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain