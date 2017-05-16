Edmonton defenceman Andrej Sekera out 6-9 months with torn knee ligament
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera will be out for six to nine months with a torn knee ligament.
General manager Peter Chiarelli told a news conference today that the blue-liner will have ACL surgery on Thursday.
The 30-year-old suffered the injury in Game 5 of Edmonton's playoff series with Anaheim.
The Ducks eliminated the Oilers in seven games.
Sekera had eight goals and 27 assists in 80 regular-season games.