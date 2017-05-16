Sports

Edmonton defenceman Andrej Sekera out 6-9 months with torn knee ligament

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera will be out for six to nine months with a torn knee ligament.

General manager Peter Chiarelli told a news conference today that the blue-liner will have ACL surgery on Thursday.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in Game 5 of Edmonton's playoff series with Anaheim.

The Ducks eliminated the Oilers in seven games.

Sekera had eight goals and 27 assists in 80 regular-season games.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, Edmonton Oilers, sports

Most Popular