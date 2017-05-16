Sports

Former WTA exec Laurence Applebaum named Golf Canada chief executive officer

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golf Canada has named former WTA executive Laurence Applebaum as its new chief executive officer.

The Toronto native will formally assume the role on July 10.

Applebaum spent the last five years as executive vice-president of the Women's Tennis Association in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He has spent over 20 years in various sport management roles in North America and Europe.

Golf Canada chief sport officer Jeff Thompson served as interim CEO after Scott Simmons announced his departure from the federation last fall. 

