Former WTA exec Laurence Applebaum named Golf Canada chief executive officer
A
A
Share via Email
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golf Canada has named former WTA executive Laurence Applebaum as its new chief executive officer.
The Toronto native will formally assume the role on July 10.
Applebaum spent the last five years as executive vice-president of the Women's Tennis Association in St. Petersburg, Fla.
He has spent over 20 years in various sport management roles in North America and Europe.
Golf Canada chief sport officer Jeff Thompson served as interim CEO after Scott Simmons announced his departure from the federation last fall.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate steps down over offensive online comments
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain