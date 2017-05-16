GM finalists: Oilers' Chiarelli, Sens' Dorion, Preds' Poile
NEW YORK — Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers, Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators and David Poile of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for the NHL general manager of the year award.
The NHL announced the finalists Tuesday night.
Chiarelli, a first-time finalist, guided the Oilers as they turned in their first 100-point season since 1986-87, a 33-point jump from last season, with a handful of trades.
Ottawa reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2007 in Dorion's first season after being promoted.
Poile's moves helped the Predators reach the
The NHL awards will be handed out June 21.
