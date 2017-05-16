Jaguars sign draft picks Dede Westbrook, Blair Brown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed two draft picks Tuesday, getting deals done with receiver Dede Westbrook and linebacker Blair Brown.
Westbrook, a fourth-round selection from Oklahoma and a 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist, signed a four-year deal projected to be worth a little more than $3 million under the NFL's rookie slotting system. It included a signing bonus of around $700,000. Brown, a fifth-round pick from Ohio, signed a four-year deal projected to be worth $2.7 million. It included a $300,000 signing bonus.
Westbrook was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, catching 80 passes for 1,524 yards and setting a school record with 17 receiving touchdowns.
Brown played in 42 games during his four-year college career
