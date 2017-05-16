Maple Leafs sign defencemen Rosen, Borgman to entry-level contracts

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defencemen Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman to two-year entry-level contracts.

Rosen, 23, skated in 41 regular-season games with his hometown club, Vaxjo, in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season, collecting 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

In 96 career SHL games, Rosen registered 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The six-foot, 185-pound rearguard was second among SHL defencemen in points-per-game in 2016-17 (0.46).

Borgman, 21, skated in 45 regular season games with HV71 of the SHL this past season, collecting 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 14 playoff games collecting 10 points (two goals, eight assists), which was tied for the lead amongst all defencemen.