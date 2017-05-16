Marc Antoine Ducharme named head coach of women's wheelchair basketball team

OTTAWA — Marc Antoine Ducharme has been named the new head coach of the Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team.

The Chambly, Que., native's first priority will be earning a 2018 world championship berth at the America's Cup qualifier in Colombia in August.

"The collective effort of our team and the intensity of our training are two things that I do not compromise on and I am sure that this group of athletes has these types of qualities and has what it takes to get back to the top of the podium and qualify for the upcoming world championship," he said in a release.

Ducharme previously represented Canada as an assistant coach with the men's team, helping the squad win gold at the 2006 world championship and silver at the 2007 Parpan American Games.

A former player, he has also coached at the provincial level in Quebec.