Mets put SS Cabrera on DL, sign RHP Neil Ramirez for bullpen

PHOENIX — The New York Mets have put shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list and added reliever Neil Ramirez to their battered bullpen.

The Mets made the moves before Tuesday night's game at Arizona. New York had lost five in a row.

Cabrera is out with a sprained left thumb. His move was retroactive to Sunday.

Ramirez joins his third major league team this month. The right-hander, who turns 28 next week, had an 8.71 ERA in nine games for San Francisco this season, striking out 18 in 10 1/3 innings.

Ramirez was cut by the Giants and signed by Toronto on May 5. He didn't pitch for the Blue Jays and was released four days later. Last year, Ramirez played for the Cubs, Brewers and Twins.

As a rookie in 2014, Ramirez pitched 50 games for Cubs, going 3-3 with three saves and a 1.44 ERA.