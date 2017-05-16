NFL, CFL expand program designed to develop more officials
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The NFL and the Canadian Football League are expanding their joint program designed to help develop more officials for the upcoming season.
The leagues announced the expansion Tuesday.
Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive
A total of six NFL officials, up from four, will work with CFL crews in June and July before the NFL's annual officiating clinic in July. The number of CFL officials doubles to six in the NFL's officiating development program, which includes attending NFL minicamps and training camps, officiating preseason games in the CFL and college football.
A back judge will join the side and field judges used in the CFL last year.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain