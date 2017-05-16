NFL, CFL expand program designed to develop more officials

NEW YORK — The NFL and the Canadian Football League are expanding their joint program designed to help develop more officials for the upcoming season.

The leagues announced the expansion Tuesday.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice-president of football operations, says working together to develop a sustainable pipeline of experienced officials makes good sense for both leagues.

A total of six NFL officials, up from four, will work with CFL crews in June and July before the NFL's annual officiating clinic in July. The number of CFL officials doubles to six in the NFL's officiating development program, which includes attending NFL minicamps and training camps, officiating preseason games in the CFL and college football.

A back judge will join the side and field judges used in the CFL last year.

