Orioles activate Castillo from DL, send Gentry to minors
DETROIT — The Baltimore Orioles have activated catcher Welington Castillo from the disabled list, and he singled in his first plate appearance against Detroit on Tuesday night.
The Orioles sent outfielder Craig Gentry outright to Triple-A Norfolk.
Castillo made his 18th start of the season for the Orioles on Tuesday, but he hadn't played since April 30 because of right shoulder tendinitis. Castillo came into the game hitting .314 on the season.
