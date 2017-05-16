Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Pittsburgh 1 Ottawa 0

(Series tied 1-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Denmark 2 Italy 0

Russia 5 Latvia 0

At Paris

Canada 5 Norway 0

France 4 Slovenia 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 115 Washington 105

(Celtics win series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 8 Tampa Bay 7

L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 6 Oakland 5

National League

Arizona 7 N.Y. Mets 3

San Diego 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Atlanta 10 Toronto 6

Houston 7 Miami 2

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 6:15 a.m.

Russia vs. United States, 10:15 a.m.

Germany vs. Latvia, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Belarus vs. Norway, 6:15 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 10:15 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 2:15 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

(Hershey leads series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-2) at Cleveland (Salazar 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-4), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 5-2) at Seattle (De Jong 0-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Strasburg 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at San Diego (Richard 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

---

