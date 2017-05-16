Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Pittsburgh 1 Ottawa 0
(Series tied 1-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Denmark 2 Italy 0
Russia 5 Latvia 0
At Paris
Canada 5 Norway 0
France 4 Slovenia 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 115 Washington 105
(Celtics win series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 8 Tampa Bay 7
L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 6 Oakland 5
National League
Arizona 7 N.Y. Mets 3
San Diego 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)
San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Atlanta 10 Toronto 6
Houston 7 Miami 2
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 6:15 a.m.
Russia vs. United States, 10:15 a.m.
Germany vs. Latvia, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Belarus vs. Norway, 6:15 a.m.
Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 10:15 a.m.
Canada vs. Finland, 2:15 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
(Hershey leads series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-2) at Cleveland (Salazar 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-4), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 5-2) at Seattle (De Jong 0-3), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Strasburg 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at San Diego (Richard 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
---