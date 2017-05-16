Dansby Swanson hits go-ahead home run to lift Braves past Blue Jays

TORONTO — Dansby Swanson's seventh inning home run helped the Atlanta Braves defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Tuesday in interleague play.

Swanson took a pitch from Danny Barnes over the wall in centre field for his third homer of the season giving the Braves a 6-5 lead. Atlanta (15-21) has now won four of its last five.

Barnes (0-1) picked up the loss allowing an earned run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Jose Ramirez (2-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Toronto (17-23) erased a 5-3 deficit in the sixth on an RBI single from Darwin Barney and a weak grounder from Ezequiel Carrera, which scored Devon Travis. The Blue Jays have dropped back-to-back games after having their season-high five game winning streak snapped in Monday's loss.

Matt Kemp added to the Braves lead in the ninth with a two-run double off Roberto Osuna. Nick Markakis followed up with an RBI single stretching Atlanta's lead to 9-5. Kemp finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the win.

Freddie Freeman gave the Braves a 5-2 lead in the fifth, taking Marco Estrada's 2-2 offering over the wall in centre field for a two-run shot and his 14th home run of the season.

Estrada allowed five earned runs on eight hits over six innings and picked up a no decision.

Kemp opened the scoring in the first with a two-run single to left scoring Ender Inciarte and Brandon Phillips.

The Braves added to their lead in the fourth on a Jace Peterson single, which scored Tyler Flowers from second giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

Travis got the Blue Jays on the board in the bottom half of the fourth, doubling to left centre-field scoring Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak.

Travis added his second double of the game in the sixth giving him the most doubles in a month by a Blue Jays second baseman. He surpassed Aaron Hill's previous mark of 11 set in September 2009.

With the Blue Jays trailing 5-2 in the fifth, Kevin Pillar took Garcia's 1-0 pitch over the wall in left centre for his sixth home run of the season. Pillar hit just seven homers all of last season.