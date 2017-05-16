Sports

Dansby Swanson hits go-ahead home run to lift Braves past Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes, right, is removed from the game by manager John Gibbons during seventh inning interleague baseball action against the Atlanta Braves in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO — Dansby Swanson's seventh inning home run helped the Atlanta Braves defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Tuesday in interleague play.

Swanson took a pitch from Danny Barnes over the wall in centre field for his third homer of the season giving the Braves a 6-5 lead. Atlanta (15-21) has now won four of its last five.

Barnes (0-1) picked up the loss allowing an earned run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Jose Ramirez (2-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Toronto (17-23) erased a 5-3 deficit in the sixth on an RBI single from Darwin Barney and a weak grounder from Ezequiel Carrera, which scored Devon Travis. The Blue Jays have dropped back-to-back games after having their season-high five game winning streak snapped in Monday's loss.

Matt Kemp added to the Braves lead in the ninth with a two-run double off Roberto Osuna. Nick Markakis followed up with an RBI single stretching Atlanta's lead to 9-5. Kemp finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the win.

Freddie Freeman gave the Braves a 5-2 lead in the fifth, taking Marco Estrada's 2-2 offering over the wall in centre field for a two-run shot and his 14th home run of the season.

Estrada allowed five earned runs on eight hits over six innings and picked up a no decision.

Kemp opened the scoring in the first with a two-run single to left scoring Ender Inciarte and Brandon Phillips.

The Braves added to their lead in the fourth on a Jace Peterson single, which scored Tyler Flowers from second giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

Travis got the Blue Jays on the board in the bottom half of the fourth, doubling to left centre-field scoring Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak.

Travis added his second double of the game in the sixth giving him the most doubles in a month by a Blue Jays second baseman. He surpassed Aaron Hill's previous mark of 11 set in September 2009.

With the Blue Jays trailing 5-2 in the fifth, Kevin Pillar took Garcia's 1-0 pitch over the wall in left centre for his sixth home run of the season. Pillar hit just seven homers all of last season.

Notes: The Blue Jays recalled OF Darrell Ceciliani from triple-A Buffalo and optioned RHP Leonel Campos to the Bisons prior to the game. … Toronto signed C/DH Jarrod Saltalamacchia to minor league contract on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who appeared in 10 games with the Blue Jays prior to being released on May 3, will report to the Bisons.

