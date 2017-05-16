Tennessee Titans sign third-round draft pick Jonnu Smith

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have signed tight end Jonnu Smith, a third-round draft pick from Florida International.

Smith caught 178 passes for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns during his college career. His most productive season came in 2014, when he had 61 receptions for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Titans selected Smith with the 100th overall pick in the draft.

Smith becomes the Titans' fifth draft pick to sign with the team. The Titans announced last week they had signed sixth-round pick Corey Levin and seventh-round selections Josh Carraway, Brad Seaton and Khalfani Muhammad.

The Titans still must sign first-round picks Corey Davis and Adoree' Jackson as well as third-round selection Taywan Taylor and fifth-round choice Jayon Brown.

