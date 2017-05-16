Vegas reaches AHL deal with Chicago Wolves

The deal will allow the Golden Knights to transfer players to and from Chicago when the franchise opens NHL play next season. Vegas general manager George McPhee and Wolves owner Don Levin announced the arrangement Tuesday. The Golden Knights' first signee, Reid Duke, joined the Wolves on April 7 after signing a tryout contract.

Founded in 1994, the Wolves reached the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs this season. They had been the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, who will still supply the Wolves with some players for next season but set up their own primary affiliate for the following season.