2 more members leave FIFA governance panel

ZURICH — FIFA has lost two more respected members of its governance oversight panel, following the removal of its chairman last week.

FIFA says Navi Pillay, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and corporate human rights expert Ron Popper, have resigned. Their move follows the exit of Portuguese lawyer Miguel Maduro last week.

Maduro's duties included vetting candidates or senior positions, and led to Russia's deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko being barred from an election last month to retain his FIFA Council seat.

Pillay, a South African judge, was appointed by FIFA in January. She led the U.N.'s human rights office in Geneva from 2008-14.