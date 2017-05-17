Allrounder Marcus Stoinis passed fit for Champions Trophy

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been passed fit to play at next month's Champions Trophy cricket tournament in England.

The 27-year-old Stoinis suffered a shoulder injury while playing in the Indian Premier League earlier this month, but has recovered well since returning to Australia and will leave for England with his teammates on Thursday.

A Cricket Australia spokesman said Stoinis was able to bowl in the nets in Brisbane on Wednesday and was cleared to join the Australia squad after winning the leading allrounder role from team regular James Faulkner.