Bills hire Malik Boyd to be their pro personnel director
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have hired Malik Boyd to be their pro personnel director in the latest addition to general manager Brandon Beane's new staff.
Boyd joins the Bills after spending the past 12 seasons in various scouting capacities with the Arizona Cardinals, including the past three as assistant director of pro scouting. In 2014, he was named the Fritz Pollard Alliance's NFC scout of the year.
Boyd replaces Jim Monos, who was fired along with general manager Doug Whaley and most of Buffalo's scouting staff a day after the NFL draft. Beane took over as GM last week and has since hired Brian Gaine as
