Ceferin ends Platini's policy on trophy presentations
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has ended predecessor Michel Platini's
UEFA says Ceferin decided "trophy presentations on the pitch will now be standard practice across all UEFA club and national team competitions."
Ceferin says "officials should come down from the stands to the players — to their arena — and pay tribute to them."
It will start next week in Stockholm when Ceferin hands the Europa League trophy to Ajax or Manchester United.
After Platini was elected UEFA president in 2007, he stopped the practice of teams collecting their trophy on the field in a shower of confetti.
UEFA says on-field presentations give fans a better view inside the stadium and clearer pictures to TV audiences.
